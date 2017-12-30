Brokerages Set NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) PT at $16.50

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get NMI alerts:

In related news, COO Claudia J. Merkle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Norberg sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $277,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,462.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,600 shares of company stock valued at $714,618. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NMI by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI (NMIH) traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NMI has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,038.57, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.84.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 51.80%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that NMI will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) PT at $16.50” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/brokerages-set-nmi-holdings-inc-nmih-pt-at-16-50.html.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc (NMIH) provides private mortgage guaranty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s primary insurance subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC), is a mortgage insurance (MI) provider on loans purchased by the Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.