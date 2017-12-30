Brokerages Expect Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $38.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Farmer Brothers an industry rank of 36 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FARM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmer Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Farmer Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Farmer Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Farmer Brothers ( FARM ) remained flat at $$32.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,525. The stock has a market cap of $541.51, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.45. Farmer Brothers has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.09 million. Farmer Brothers had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Farmer Brothers will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmer Brothers news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 22,000 shares of Farmer Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $681,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Farmer Grossman sold 5,122 shares of Farmer Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $176,401.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,550.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,590 and have sold 40,764 shares valued at $1,319,029. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 150.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after buying an additional 255,457 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 334.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 224,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 172,600 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 94.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 130,017 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 176.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 75,024 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Brothers

Farmer Bros. Co is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company offers private brand and consumer-branded coffee products to small independent restaurants and foodservice operators, and institutional buyers. Its product line includes organic, Direct Trade, Direct Trade Verified Sustainable (DTVS) coffees and other coffees, iced and hot teas, cappuccino, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes.

