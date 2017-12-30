Brokerages Anticipate UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) to Announce $0.23 EPS

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UFP Technologies an industry rank of 195 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
UFP Technologies (UFPT) traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,053. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.12.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies.
