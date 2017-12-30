British Land Company PLC (BLND) Plans GBX 7.52 Dividend

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.52 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British Land (BLND) opened at GBX 691.50 ($9.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,850.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,213.16. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 574.60 ($7.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 685 ($9.16).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.69) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 678 ($9.07) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.49) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on British Land from GBX 650 ($8.69) to GBX 700 ($9.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 679 ($9.08) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 671.71 ($8.98).

In related news, insider Lucinda Bell sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 622 ($8.32), for a total transaction of £373,200 ($498,997.19). Also, insider William Jackson purchased 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 598 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £6,566.04 ($8,779.30). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,170 shares of company stock worth $701,394.

About British Land

The British Land Company PLC is a real estate company. The Company owns, manages, develops and finances a portfolio of commercial properties focused on retail locations around the United Kingdom and London offices. It creates and operates places for people to work, shop and live in. Its segments are Offices and residential, Retail and leisure, Canada Water and Other/unallocated.

