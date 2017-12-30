Brightworth Invests $446,000 in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Brightworth bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Bank of America by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 460,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 229,063 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. South State Corp now owns 345,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 134.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 48.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 106,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE BAC) opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $310,832.19, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Vetr raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.96 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $27.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

