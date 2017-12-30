Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) & Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: BDGE) is one of 77 public companies in the “Banks – NEC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bridge Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp 22.62% 8.52% 0.88% Bridge Bancorp Competitors 18.36% 8.33% 0.87%

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp $153.76 million $35.49 million 18.62 Bridge Bancorp Competitors $172.37 million $32.52 million 42.66

Bridge Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridge Bancorp. Bridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Banks – NEC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Banks – NEC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bridge Bancorp pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks – NEC” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bridge Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bridge Bancorp Competitors 94 652 545 28 2.38

Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.00%. As a group, “Banks – NEC” companies have a potential downside of 35.55%. Given Bridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s operations include its real estate investment trust subsidiary, Bridgehampton Community, Inc. (BCI), a financial title insurance subsidiary, Bridge Abstract LLC (Bridge Abstract), and an investment services subsidiary, Bridge Financial Services LLC (Bridge Financial Services). As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 40 branches in its primary market areas of Suffolk and Nassau Counties on Long Island and the New York City boroughs, including 38 in Suffolk and Nassau Counties, one in Bayside, Queens and one in Manhattan. The Bank engages in full service commercial and consumer banking business, including accepting time, savings and demand deposits from the consumers, businesses and local municipalities in its market area. The Bank also offers the Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (CDARS) and Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) programs.

