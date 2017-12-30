Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,327 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at $38.88 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $239,840.00, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 94.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 29,600 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

