Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,475,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,759,000 after buying an additional 2,972,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,796,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,919,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,864 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,422,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,687,000 after acquiring an additional 210,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,954,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,852,000 after acquiring an additional 397,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.23.

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Louis C. Camilleri sold 108,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $11,811,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) opened at $105.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162,791.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $89.97 and a one year high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

