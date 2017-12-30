BofI (BOFI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bofi Holding is the holding company for Bank of Internet USA, a consumer-focused, nationwide savings bank operating primarily through the Internet from a single location in San Diego, California. They provide a variety of consumer banking services, focusing primarily on gathering retail deposits over the Internet and originating and purchasing multifamily and single family loans for investment. “

Get BofI alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOFI. BidaskClub lowered shares of BofI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of BofI in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BofI in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of BofI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of BofI ( NASDAQ:BOFI ) remained flat at $$29.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1,903.32, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39. BofI has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. BofI had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $93.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that BofI will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 18,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $508,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $202,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BofI by 69.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BofI during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BofI during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BofI during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BofI during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/bofi-bofi-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About BofI

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

Receive News & Ratings for BofI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BofI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.