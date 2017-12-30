Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (BRFI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON BRFI) opened at GBX 1.62 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.25 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst has a one year low of GBX 129 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.21).

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst Company Profile

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

