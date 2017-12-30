Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKCC. ValuEngine cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 target price on Blackrock Capital Investment and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackrock Capital Investment from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blackrock Capital Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.86, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. Blackrock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Blackrock Capital Investment had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Blackrock Capital Investment’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, Director Mark S. Lies acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Zugay acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 87,750 shares of company stock valued at $584,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 21.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 46.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 328.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

