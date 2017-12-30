Bisichi Mining PLC (BISI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Bisichi Mining PLC (LON:BISI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bisichi Mining (LON BISI) opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.94) on Friday. Bisichi Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 83 ($1.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 and a PE ratio of 1,410.00.

Bisichi Mining PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in mining activities. The Company’s principal activity is coal mining in South Africa. The Company’s segments include mining activities and investment properties. The Company focuses on acquiring and securing additional coal reserves in South Africa; coal mining; coal washing, and coal transportation and marketing.

