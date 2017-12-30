Biogen Inc (BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $13.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.19 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

Shares of Biogen (BIIB) traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.57. 604,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,884. The firm has a market cap of $67,742.39, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 1-year low of $244.28 and a 1-year high of $348.84.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $317.36 per share, with a total value of $9,520,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $123,494,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 75.0% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 25.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 18.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Biogen Inc (BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/biogen-inc-biib-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-3-05-billion.html.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.