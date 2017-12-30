BidaskClub Lowers Nanometrics (NANO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NANO. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ NANO) opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. Nanometrics has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Nanometrics will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nanometrics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nanometrics news, CEO Timothy J. Stultz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Stultz sold 14,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $367,324.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,604.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 1.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated is a provider of process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness (HB) light emitting diodes (LEDs), discretes and data storages components.

