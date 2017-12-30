BidaskClub Lowers Imperva (IMPV) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMPV. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperva from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Imperva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Imperva from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Imperva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperva in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,358.86, a P/E ratio of 147.04 and a beta of 1.78. Imperva has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Imperva will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Imperva by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Imperva by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Imperva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Imperva by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 907,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,390,000 after purchasing an additional 428,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Imperva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,888,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

