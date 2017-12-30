BidaskClub Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Sell

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Sunday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ AMD) traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,591,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,451,880. The stock has a market cap of $10,178.63, a PE ratio of -114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 300,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $3,612,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,157,362 shares in the company, valued at $25,974,638.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 18,001 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $204,671.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $216,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,394,403 shares of company stock worth $15,657,609. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,655.2% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

