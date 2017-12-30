Best Buy (BBY) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.18

News headlines about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology retailer an impact score of 46.3880845218736 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,544. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,000.98, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Best Buy had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $33.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.81.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $16,707,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $115,782,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $58,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,387 shares of company stock valued at $191,242,577. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

