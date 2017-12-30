BayCom Corp (BCML) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BCML) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of BayCom in a research report issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

BayCom ( BCML ) traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 11,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.50. BayCom has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company for Bay Commercial Bank. The Bank is engaged in providing various lending alternatives. The Bank offers a full-range of loans, including small business administration (SBA), farm service agency (FSA) and the United States department of agriculture (USDA) loans, and deposit products and services to businesses and their affiliates throughout the Greater Bay Area.

