Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) CAO John Cody Bissett Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) CAO John Cody Bissett sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Cody Bissett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, John Cody Bissett sold 2,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $48,750.00.

Shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,064. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.59, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

BAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Basic Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Basic Energy Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 93,082 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

