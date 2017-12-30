Barry Zwarenstein Sells 5,000 Shares of Five9 Inc (FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,396.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,073 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $73,106.67.

On Monday, November 27th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $122,100.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 11,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $273,790.00.

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) opened at $24.88 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 14.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth about $2,411,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Five9 by 61.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Five9 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9 Inc (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company’s purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales and marketing functions. The Company’s solution, which consists of its VCC cloud platform and applications, allows simultaneous management and optimization of customer interactions across voice, chat, e-mail, Web, social media and mobile channels, either directly or through its application programming interfaces (APIs).

