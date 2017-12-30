Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on February 2nd

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (LON:BMD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975. The stock has a market cap of $197.26 and a PE ratio of 14.94. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 84 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.34 ($1.22).

In related news, insider Malcolm Groat bought 43,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £42,171.36 ($56,386.36).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc, formerly Baronsmead VCT 3 Plc, is a United kingdom-based investment company. The Company seeks to achieve long-term investment returns for private investors. The Company’s segment is being investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom growth businesses, whether unquoted or trade on Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

