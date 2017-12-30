Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,316 Shares of Argan, Inc. (AGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Argan worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Argan by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Argan by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 64,313 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Argan by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Argan, Inc. ( NYSE:AGX ) opened at $45.00 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $705.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiaries, Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company Limited (APC), Southern Maryland Cable, Inc (SMC) and The Roberts Company (Roberts). Through GPS and APC, the Company’s power industry services segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets.

