Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.66 Million Holdings in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of FBL Financial Group worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE FFG) opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,759.02, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.89.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.66 Million Holdings in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-6-66-million-holdings-in-fbl-financial-group-inc-ffg.html.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc sells individual life insurance and annuity products under the brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services. The Company’s segments are Annuity Segment, which sells a variety of traditional annuity products; Life Insurance Segment, which sells a range of traditional and universal life insurance products, and Corporate and Other segment, which provides various support operations, corporate capital and other product lines.

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.