Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.65 Million Holdings in XO Group Inc (XOXO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in XO Group Inc (NYSE:XOXO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of XO Group worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOXO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of XO Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 129,723 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of XO Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 89,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XO Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after buying an additional 81,288 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of XO Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 55,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XO Group by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 45,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

XO Group Inc (NYSE XOXO) opened at $18.46 on Friday. XO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $486.25, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. XO Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $40.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that XO Group Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOXO. Zacks Investment Research cut XO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on XO Group from $16.75 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of XO Group in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XO Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

XO Group Company Profile

XO Group Inc is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company’s multi-platform brands guide couples through transformative life stages from getting married with The Knot, to moving in together with The Nest, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters.com Incorporated (GigMasters).

