AveXis (AVXS) vs. Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Head-To-Head Analysis

AveXis (NASDAQ: AVXS) and Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get AveXis alerts:

92.9% of AveXis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Gemphire Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of AveXis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Gemphire Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AveXis and Gemphire Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AveXis N/A -49.27% -45.59% Gemphire Therapeutics N/A -170.04% -120.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AveXis and Gemphire Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AveXis N/A N/A -$83.01 million ($5.58) -19.83 Gemphire Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.58 million ($3.38) -2.35

AveXis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gemphire Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AveXis and Gemphire Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AveXis 2 2 12 0 2.63 Gemphire Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

AveXis currently has a consensus target price of $109.88, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Gemphire Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 209.61%. Given Gemphire Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gemphire Therapeutics is more favorable than AveXis.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics beats AveXis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration. The survival motor neuron (SMN) is a protein for normal motor neuron signaling and function. Patients with SMA Type 1 either have experienced a deletion of their SMN1 genes, which prevents them from producing adequate levels of functional SMN protein, or carry a mutation in their SMN1 gene. AVXS-101 is designed to deliver a functional human SMN gene into the nuclei of motor neurons that then generates an increase in SMN protein levels.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It is developing its product candidate, gemcabene (CI-1027), which is a once-daily, oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) or triglycerides with approved therapies, primarily statin therapy. Gemcabene is liver-directed and inhibits apolipoprotein C-III (apoC-III) protein in the liver and may inhibit acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) in the liver. Gemcabene blocks the overall production of hepatic triglycerides and cholesterol. Gemcabene has been tested as monotherapy and in combination with statins and other drugs in over 895 subjects, across approximately 18 Phase I and Phase II clinical trials. Gemcabene is used as an adjunctive therapy to reduce LDL-C, high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) and triglycerides.

Receive News & Ratings for AveXis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AveXis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.