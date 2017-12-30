Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (AVDL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Langenberg & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share ( AVDL ) opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.34. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 44.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share news, Director Craig R. Stapleton acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 2,484.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to commercialize differentiated pharmaceutical products that are safe, effective and easy to take through formulation development, by utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology and in-licensing / acquiring new products; ultimately, helping patients adhere to their prescribed medical treatment and see better results.

