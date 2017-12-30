Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.3% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $31,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,391,000 after acquiring an additional 57,896 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ ADP ) opened at $117.19 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52,025.77, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

