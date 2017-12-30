Atlantic Trust Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 78.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) opened at $155.93 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $121.93 and a twelve month high of $165.12. The company has a market cap of $10,088.90, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $171.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $98,520.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,438.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,159 shares of company stock valued at $326,281. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

