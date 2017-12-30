Athlon Energy (ATHL) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Athlon Energy (NYSE: ATHL) is one of 16 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production – NEC” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Athlon Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Athlon Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athlon Energy N/A N/A N/A Athlon Energy Competitors -800.27% -23.74% -5.40%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Athlon Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athlon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Athlon Energy Competitors 55 204 427 9 2.56

As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production – NEC” companies have a potential upside of 108.28%. Given Athlon Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athlon Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athlon Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Athlon Energy N/A N/A 102.61 Athlon Energy Competitors N/A N/A -46.08

Athlon Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Athlon Energy beats its peers on 4 of the 5 factors compared.

Athlon Energy Company Profile

Athlon Energy Inc., is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is a holding company and its sole assets are controlling equity interests in Athlon Holdings LP and its subsidiaries. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin spans portions of Texas and New Mexico and consists of three primary sub-basins: the Delaware Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Midland Basin. The Company’s properties are located in the Midland Basin. In February 2014, Athlon Energy Inc announced that subsidiary, Athlon Holdings LP completed the acquisition of certain oil and natural gas properties and related assets in the Midland Basin of West Texas.

