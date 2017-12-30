ARRIS International (ARRS) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARRS. ValuEngine lowered ARRIS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 target price on ARRIS International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded ARRIS International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price target on ARRIS International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARRIS International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,862.55, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. ARRIS International has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that ARRIS International will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lawrence Robinson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $125,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick W. Macken sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,308.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARRIS International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,385,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,423,000 after buying an additional 140,548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,030,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,234,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 904,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 902,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

