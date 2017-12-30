Ardagh Group (ARD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARD. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 target price on Ardagh Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Ardagh Group ( NYSE:ARD ) opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Ardagh Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 3,749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/ardagh-group-ard-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, formerly Ardagh Finance Holdings SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the packing industry. The Company focuses on the design and manufacture of rigid packaging solutions mainly for food and beverage markets. Its activities are divided into two business segments: Metal packing, which supplies aluminum and steel beverage cans, two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans, as well as a range of can ends, among others, and Glass packing, which delivers glass containers, bottles and jars, among others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.