April S. Arnzen Sells 27,878 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 27,878 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,234,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,833.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ MU) opened at $41.12 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $47,500.00, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.60. Micron Technology had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $39.50) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.
About Micron Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.