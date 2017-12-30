April S. Arnzen Sells 27,878 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 27,878 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,234,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,833.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ MU) opened at $41.12 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $47,500.00, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.60. Micron Technology had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 95,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $39.50) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

