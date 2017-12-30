Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $400,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $108,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 852.4% during the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hefty Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.6% during the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.4% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.61.

In other news, insider Johny Srouji sold 10,368 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $1,811,082.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,246,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 56,808 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $8,788,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,967 shares of company stock valued at $37,944,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ AAPL) opened at $169.23 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.76 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $870,293.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

