Appian (APPN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Appian from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 832,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,801. Appian has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $34.53.

In other Appian news, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $1,949,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 65,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $1,456,798.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,051,519 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,934 and have sold 1,097,222 shares valued at $21,384,857.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

