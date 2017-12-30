Analyzing Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE: ROYT) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 6.02% 1.44% 1.43% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 84.71% 43.81% 43.81%

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust $32.19 million 2.33 $220,000.00 $0.08 24.25 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $12.43 million 6.96 $12.48 million $0.38 4.87

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Coast Oil Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Coast Oil Trust currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.68%. Given Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Coast Oil Trust is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pacific Coast Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. Pacific Coast Oil Trust pays out 237.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (PCEC). The Trust is engaged in acquiring and holding net profits and royalty interests in certain oil and natural gas properties located in California for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. The Underlying Properties consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands located onshore in California in the Santa Maria Basin, which contains PCEC’s Orcutt properties, and the Los Angeles Basin, which contains PCEC’s West Pico, East Coyote and Sawtelle properties. The Underlying Properties consist of the proved developed reserves referred to as the Developed Properties and all other development potential on the Underlying Properties, which are referred to as the Remaining Properties. Production from the Developed Properties attributable to the Trust is produced from wells that, because they have already been drilled and require limited additional capital expenditures.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (the Trust) is a trust formed to own royalty interests for the benefit of Trust unit holders. The royalty interests held by the Trust (Royalty Interests) are derived from Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (Chesapeake) interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County. Chesapeake conveyed the Royalty Interests to the Trust from its interests in approximately 70 existing horizontal wells (Producing Wells) and Chesapeake’s interests in over 120 horizontal development wells (Development Wells) to be drilled on properties within the Area of Mutual Interest (AMI). The AMI lies within Washita County in western Oklahoma and is limited to Colony Granite Wash formation, where Chesapeake holds approximately 40,500 gross acres. Chesapeake has drilled and completed over 90 wells within the AMI. The Colony Granite Wash is located at the eastern end of Des Moines-age granite wash fields.

