Analyzing Chromadex (CDXC) and The Competition

Chromadex (NASDAQ: CDXC) is one of 159 public companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Chromadex to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Chromadex has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chromadex’s rivals have a beta of 1.70, meaning that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chromadex and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chromadex $26.81 million -$2.92 million -42.00 Chromadex Competitors $219.22 million -$41.32 million -40.80

Chromadex’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chromadex. Chromadex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chromadex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chromadex -21.89% -47.30% -32.25% Chromadex Competitors -4,658.51% -629.06% -43.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Chromadex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Chromadex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chromadex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chromadex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chromadex Competitors 510 2213 5908 127 2.65

Chromadex currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 11.47%. Given Chromadex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chromadex is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Chromadex beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Chromadex Company Profile

Chromadex Corporation and its subsidiaries ChromaDex, Inc., ChromaDex Analytics, Inc. and Spherix Consulting, Inc. provide research and quality-control products and services to the natural products industry. The Company allows its business units to discover, acquire, develop and commercialize ingredient technologies that address the dietary supplement, food, beverage, skin care and pharmaceutical markets. The Company operates through three segments: Ingredients, which develops, supplies and commercializes ingredient technologies; Core standards and contract services, which supplies phytochemical reference standards, which are small quantities of plant-based compounds used to research an array of attributes, reference materials and related contract services, and Scientific and regulatory consulting, which provides scientific and regulatory consulting to the clients in the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries to manage health and regulatory risks.

