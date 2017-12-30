Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Vetr cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.22.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 40,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $5,802,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 125,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total value of $17,668,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,557,479.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,808 shares of company stock valued at $49,684,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,384.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,195,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,939 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,017,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,941,000 after acquiring an additional 962,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8,061.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,239,000 after acquiring an additional 898,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9,422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 893,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,829,000 after acquiring an additional 883,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,956,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ VRTX) traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.86. The stock had a trading volume of 881,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,695. The stock has a market cap of $38,231.32, a PE ratio of 192.13, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $73.23 and a fifty-two week high of $167.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

