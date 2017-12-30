Analysts Expect Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.25. Pacira Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ PCRX) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. 589,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,014. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,850.00, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, SVP James B. Jones sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $34,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 58,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $2,257,650.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,347.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,075 shares of company stock worth $2,707,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

