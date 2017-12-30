Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $876.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce $876.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $860.00 million and the highest is $893.80 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $851.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $876.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $957.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.05 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.17.

Acuity Brands (AYI) traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.00. The stock had a trading volume of 347,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,287. The stock has a market cap of $7,496.48, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $241.60.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Black sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $1,200,382.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,296.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $873,989,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,260,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $866,145,000 after buying an additional 484,537 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its position in Acuity Brands by 24.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,786,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,146,000 after buying an additional 356,199 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Acuity Brands by 19.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,413,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,363,000 after buying an additional 231,406 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,391,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,740,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

