American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Insider Steven Cary Dunston Sells 500 Shares

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.65, for a total transaction of $64,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,681.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Cary Dunston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of American Woodmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of American Woodmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total transaction of $49,675.00.

American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.25. 100,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,070.70, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $69.65 and a 1 year high of $136.05.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMWD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $108.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 274.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $877,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 160,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 50,301 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

