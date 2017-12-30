American Water Works (AWK) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Water Works earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7615205893599 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $89.00 target price on American Water Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Shares of American Water Works ( AWK ) traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 802,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,342.75, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.58 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 21.69%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $75,715.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,856 shares of company stock valued at $616,700 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

