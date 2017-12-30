American Water Works (AWK) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Argus

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price target lifted by Argus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Water Works from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Shares of American Water Works (AWK) traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 802,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,405. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16,342.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,667 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $75,715.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,856 shares of company stock worth $616,700. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8,104.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,712,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,417,580,000 after purchasing an additional 465,748 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 56.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,200,000 after purchasing an additional 309,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 25.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,329,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

