American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life (AEL) traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 518,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $2,790.40, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.54.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,547,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,266,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 688,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,823,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,872,000 after purchasing an additional 450,110 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 508,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 369,453 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 313,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

