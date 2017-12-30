American Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,454 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Milligan sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $16,033,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,999 shares of company stock valued at $37,404,139 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Vetr raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.27 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GILD) opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94,678.38, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 57.15% and a net margin of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

