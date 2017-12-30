alstria office REIT-AG (AOX) Receives €13.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.90 ($16.55).

AOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($16.90) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.48) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.26) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Group set a €15.00 ($17.86) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.38) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching €12.90 ($15.36). 68,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,990.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.10 ($13.21) and a 52-week high of €13.15 ($15.65).

About alstria office REIT

alstria office REIT-AG is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Germany. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of office real estate properties. The firm was formerly known as Verwaltung Alstria Erste Hamburgische Grundbesitz GmbH.

