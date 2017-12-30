Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Allstate Corp ( NYSE:ALL ) opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $37,644.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $12,907,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 103,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $10,187,920.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,242 shares of company stock valued at $42,827,931 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

