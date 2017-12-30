Allison Transmission (ALSN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

News coverage about Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allison Transmission earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 44.2669848712152 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,170. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $6,176.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $832,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,893.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,110,248 shares of company stock valued at $47,947,690. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

