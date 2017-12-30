AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 19th

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE AFB) opened at $13.40 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing substantially all of its net assets in municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

