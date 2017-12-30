Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $605.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post $605.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $601.20 million to $611.06 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $550.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $605.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.05. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $585.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $383,302.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean M. Healey sold 69,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $12,946,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,158,027.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,585 shares of company stock worth $16,734,012 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,574,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,505,000 after buying an additional 270,929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,591,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after buying an additional 1,359,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,334,000 after buying an additional 174,278 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,973,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,343,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,932,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,494,000 after buying an additional 573,066 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $205.25. The stock had a trading volume of 293,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,468. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $139.52 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11,410.00, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

