AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AEterna Zentaris earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.9767018620182 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ AEZS) opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.87. AEterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

AEZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on AEterna Zentaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on AEterna Zentaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AEterna Zentaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AEterna Zentaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. The Company operates through the biopharmaceutical segment. The Company is engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products for others.

